JKBOSE 12th Results 2019: The results for the JKBOSE class 12th result has been declared at jkbose.ac.in. All the students who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of JKBOSE to check and download their result.

JKBOSE 12th Results 2019@jkbose.ac.in: Jammu and Kashmir class 12 results 2019 has been declared at jkbose.ac.in. The JK Board exam 2019 for the province of Jammu was conducted from March 2, 2019, to March 24, 2019, while the class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 25, 2019. At first, the board exams for class 10th and class 12th were scheduled on February 23, 2019, but they were postponed due to the curfew imposed on the state. In the year 2018, JKBOSE result for the Jammu division was declared on April 25, 2018. In the JKBOSE class 12th result of 2018, 26 students including 15 boys and 11 girls successfully secured the first position. The overall pass percentage in JKBOSE class 10 was 75.44 per cent and in the JKBOSE class 12, the pass percentage was 51.77 per cent.

Steps to check the JKBOSE class 10th, 12th result 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying results present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result for future reference.

The result of JK Board 2019 for the class 10th and 12th can be availed in the form of scorecard and will contain the all the details including the personal details, marks obtained, roll number, qualifying status and the total marks of the student. Candidates are supposed to download their JK Board result 2019 and take a print out of it. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE result 2019 will be available in the schools from where the students will be required to collect them.

How to check the JKBOSE class 12th result through SMS:

The result for the JKBOSE Class 12th can also be availed through SMS. The candidates are supposed to type an SMS in this format – jkbose12 followed by a space and then ROLL Number and send the text at 5676750.

