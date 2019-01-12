Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education results: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 students and the all the interested students can check the results on jkbose.ac.in. For any assistance or in case of confusion, all the candidates who gave the examinations for Class 10 and Class 12, can go on the official website and clear their doubts.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education came to being by legislation under the J& K State Board of School Act, in the year 1975

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education results declared: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 students and the all the interested students can check the results on jkbose.ac.in, which is the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School. Media reports also said that secondary part 2 bi-annual; 2018 and Class 10 bi-annual examination results can also be checked on indiaresults.com.

The candidates, first of all, have to go on the official website that it jkbose.ac.in and then has to click on the link, whish reads, “JKBOSE 10 result 2018 for Leh division’ or ‘JKBOSE 12 result 2018 for Leh division”. Following that the student has to enter his/her number and click on the submission button. Results will then show up on the screen.

Other important news for all the candidates is the Jammu and Kashmir Board has also started the re-evaluation process for Class 12, it is important to note that the re-evaluation process is only for Class 12 students. All the candidates can apply for the re-evaluation process on the official website, -jkbose.ac.in.

