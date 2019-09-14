JKBOSE bi-annual result 2019: Candidates who appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Bi-annual exam fro class 11th, can now check the result on the official website of JKBOSE or click on the link to download the result jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE bi-annual result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), today announced the Bi-annual private students 11th class result. Candidates were eagerly waiting for the result out, can now check the result on the official website of JKBOSE or click on the link jkbose.ac.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that to access the result they need to have a good internet connection and the result will appear in the PDF form. To access the result candidates need to enter their roll number. The JKBOSE officials has also announced Bi-annual class 12th result, 2018 SUMMER ZONE OF JAMMU PROVINCE.

Follow the steps to check JKBOSE Bi-annual result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Results tab

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual 2019 (Private) – Jammu (S/Z)

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Candidates are required to enter the roll number or name to access the result

Step 6: The JKBOSE Bi-annual private result 2019 will appear in the PDF form.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established in 1975 by the state government of Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu & Srinagar. around 10200 schools have had been affiliated under JKBOSE and around 22856 teachers work.

