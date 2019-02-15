JKBOSE Class 10, 12 bi-annual examinations: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has extended the permission form of Class 10, 12 examinations date till February 16, 2019. Students who are willing to give the examination are requested to submit their admission form at the local sub or branch offices with a fee of Rs 3000.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 bi-annual examinations: The permission form of Class 10, 12 examinations has been extended by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education till February 16, 2019. The aspirants are requested to submit their admission form at the nearby board sub or branch offices with a fee of Rs 3000 per person. According to an official release, students are given a grace period of 3 days if they haven’t submitted their admission cum permission forms of Class 10, 12 examination bi-annual 2018-2019 with the allotted fee. The statement further added that it will not entertain any other form after the stipulated date i.e. February 16, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released the result of Class 11. The local media report confirmed that Tehniyat Sheikh from SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore has bagged the number 1 position in the JKBOSE in class 11 examination. Sheikh has scored 493 marks out of 500 in the commerce stream. Talking about class 12 results, Hadia Noor of Government Girls Higher Secondary School situated in Kothibagh has secured 493 out of a total of 500 marks in Arts stream while her classmate Tanzeela Hassan scored 492. According to Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, Towseef Shafi of Government Higher Secondary School, Srigufwara located in Anantnag and Zaira Shafi of the Kothibagh school scored 491 out of 500. While, Irtiza Jan of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal bagged 490.

Over 4225 schools are affiliated to the Jammu and Kashmir State Board which is the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir. The state board conducts the exam in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Kargil and Leh divisions.

