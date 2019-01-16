JKBOSE class 10 Date Sheet 2019: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) examination timing is from 11 am to 1:00 pm. For the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) summer zone practical examination in home science, science, computer science, and music will be held on March 22, 2019.

JKBOSE class 10 Date Sheet 2019: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) recently announced their date sheet for Class 10 Jammu Division (Summer Zone) students. The exam will be held in the month of February and go on till the month of March. The candidates who will sit for Class 10 examination can check the date sheet from the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.ac.in.

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 10 summer zone examination will be held from February 27, 2019, to March 19, 2019. The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) examination timing is from 11 am to 1:00 pm. For the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) summer zone practical examination in home science, science, computer science, and music will be held on March 22, 2019. The students can download their admit card for the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) summer zone examination from February 12, 2019, from the official JKBOSE website or the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education office. The subjects Music, Art, Painting, and home science are meant for Blind, Deaf and Dumb candidates in lieu of Science and Maths.

As per the official notification released by the board here is the class 10th board date sheet:

27.02.2019- Additional subject

03.03.2019- Social science

06.03.2019- English

09.03.2019- Mathematics/ music/ painting/ art/ drawing

13.03.2019- Science / Home science/ Life science

16.03.2019- Hindi/ Urdu

19.03.2019- Vocational subjects

Students can check the official date sheet down below:

It is advised that the students keep a close check on the website of JKBOSE for more updates. The link to the direct notification is this- Official Date Sheet.

