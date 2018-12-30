JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 declared: The result for class 10 Annual Regular Exam 2018 (Kashmir Division) has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2018 declared: The result for class 10 Annual Regular Exam 2018 (Kashmir Division) has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at jkbose.ac.in. The results are also available on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. More than 75 per cent of the students have cleared the exams. As per reports, out of the total of 55,472 examinees, 38,939 have passed.

The class 10 Annual Regular Exam 2018 were held in October and November. The result numbers suggest the boys have recorded a pass percentage of 76.41 per cent while the girls have scored 74.40 per cent in JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir division results.

JKBOSE Class 10 results: Follow these steps to check results

Log on to the official website of JKBOSE Board at jkbose.ac.in On the homepage, click on Click here for Class 10th results Now you will be redirected to a page Enter all required details: Examination roll number or name Submit the details and results will be displayed on your screen Download and save it for future reference

