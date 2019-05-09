JKBOSE Class 10th bi-annual results 2019 declared, check steps to download @jkbose.jk.gov.in: Students can check their results on the official website @ jkbose.jk.gov.in. The results of class 10th will now be available at alternative websites also.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the results of class 10th bi-annual of Kashmir division. Students can check their results on the official website @ jkbose.jk.gov.in. The results of class 10th will now be available at alternative websites also. The students who had appeared for the exams can now get the results online on the official website.

As per reports, the board will conduct the exams for the class 11th also. The Board is taking the class 10th and class 12th exams only. Now the board will conduct the exams for class 11th. Earlier, the board was just handed only question papers for the said class.

Check steps to download:

Step 1: Log into the official website @ jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest results section

Step 3: Click on JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam 2019 Jammu

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take the printout for future reference

Earlier, JKBOSE had declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region. A total of 26 students in Science stream, comprising 15 boys and 11 girls, shared the top 10 positions in the winter capital. This year, girls outshone boys by scoring 59 per cent whereas boys are at 55 per cent. A total of 37,858 candidates had appeared in JKBOSE Class 12 examination, of which 20,646 qualified it. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 19, 2019.

