JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has published the results of Matric or Class 10 exam on its official website. It has been reported that out f the total 55,472 students who had appeared in the examination, 38,939 have cleared this year. had conducted the Class 10 or Matriculation examination on All those who0 have appeared in the School leaving certificate examination can now visit the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in and download their respective results by following the steps given below.

How to download the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2018?

Log into the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board – jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘Click here for Class 10th results’ and click on it

Candidates or students will be taken to the next page

Here, enter your examination roll number or name and click on the submit button

The JKBOSE class 10 result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Direct link to go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board and download the result: http://132.148.134.27/Annual10thDec2018/Result.aspx

