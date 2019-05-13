JKBOSE class 10th Result 2019: The class 10th results of Jammu Division will be declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE through the official website, jkbose.ac.in and jkboseresults.net. Students can check their JKBOSE Annual Regular 2019 (Summer-Zone) Jammu Division results through these mentioned.

JKBOSE class 10th Result 2019 @ jkboseresults.net: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has declared the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Jammu Division on the official website, jkbose.ac.in and jkboseresults.net. The students who appeared for the examination can check the JKBOSE Annual Regular 2019 (Summer-Zone) Jammu Division results can be checked through these mentioned. In case the website doesn’t work properly, the students can check it through indiaresults.com.

The JKBOSE Class 10th examination was conducted from March 2 to March 24, 2019, earlier it was scheduled for February 23, 2019, later, it was rescheduled due to the imposition of curfew in the state.

JKBOSE 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit this website jkboseresults.net

Step 2: Click on the second tab which says Results 10th Annual Regular 2019 Jammu (Summer Zone) tab.

Step 3.Clicking on the tab that will be redirected to another page. Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘view result’ tab.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen. Download the same for future use.

This result has been announced surprisingly by the JKBOSE. JKBOSE announced the Kashmir Division result on May 9. JKBOSE 12th Jammu (Regular) was announced on May 10.

The result of Jammu and Kashmir Board 2019 for Class 10th and 12th will be available in the form of a scorecard. The scorecard will contain the personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. Candidates should download their JK Board result 2019 for future use. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE result 2019 will be available in the respective schools. From the respective schools, the students can collect them.

