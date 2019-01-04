JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2018: The Class 10 exam results for the Jammu Division-Winter-Zone has been released on the official website - jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can now download the same by following the steps given here.

JKBOSE Class 10th Results 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has finally declared the Class 10 final exam 2018 for the Jammu Division-Winter-Zone on the Board’s official website on January 3, 2018. All the students who had appeared in the annual school leaving examination can now download their respective results from the official website by logging into – jkbose.ac.in and following the instructions that have been mentioned below.

Also, recently the Board had released the JKBOSE Class 10 results for Kashmir Division last week on its official website. According to reports in a leading daily, out ofthe total students that had appeared in the examination, over 75 % have passed the tests which were conducted during the month of October-November. The results have been published on the website and students can still check the results if they have not yet downloaded the same.

How to check the results of JKBOSE Class 10th Exam 2018?

Visit the official website – jkbose.ac.in

Search for the link, ” Click here for ANNUAL REGULAR (WINTER-ZONE) 2018 Class 10th JAMMU DIVISION” on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to the next page

Here, enter your roll number or name and submit the details

The JKBOSE 10th Exam Result will be displayed on the computer screen

Direct link to visit the official website: http://www.jkbose.ac.in/

