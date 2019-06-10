The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of Class 11 annual examination. The result for Class 12 annual private Kashmir division was declared in May.The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) was established under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of Class 11 annual examination. Students who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website jkbose.ac.in.The 11th annual result for the Jammu and Kashmir board will also be shown in private portal,indiaresults.com.The result for Class 12 annual private Kashmir division was declared in May.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) was established under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. This board mainly conducts the class 10 annual exam and class 12 annual exam every year in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) conducts exams of secondary and higher secondary classes. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) also prepares and publishes the results of the examination both in the offline and the online mode and grants diplomas and certificates as well.

JKBOSE 11th annual result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students have to click on the link ‘Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th) Annual 2019(Regular)- Jammu (summer zone)’

Step 3: Students have to type all the required details including their roll number.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students have to download the result and keep a print our for the future reference

