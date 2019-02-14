JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2018: The result for Class 11 of Kashmir Division has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results of the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2018: The result for Class 11 of Kashmir Division has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results of the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.ac.in. Click here to directly check JKBOSE Class 11 annual result for Kashmir Division. The result is available on the homepage itself. You just have to search by Roll No. and click View Result. The candidates are advised to follow instructions given by this website below to successfully check their JKBOSE Class 11 annual results 2018 for Kashmir Division. This would help them to avoid confusion if any.

Here’s how you can check JKBOSE Class 11 annual examination for Kashmir Division:

Go to the official website of JKBNBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says Result for Annual Regular 2018 Higher Secondary Part-1 (Class 11th) Kashmir Division

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your Roll No. and click on View Result

Your results will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a print out of it for future use

About Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE):

The JKBOSE is an autonomus education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir with its headquarters located in capital Srinagar. It was founded in August 28, 1975. It conducts examinations of secondary (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 11 and 12) in the state.

