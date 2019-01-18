JKBOSE Class 11th 2018 Exam Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is all set to release the examination results of Class 11 on its official website. Candidates need to log into - jkbose.ac.in and download the same by following the steps given below.

JKBOSE Class 11th 2018 Exam Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is all set to release the examination results of Class 11 on its official website anytime soon. According to reports, there was a rumour about the declaration of the result earlier, which said that the Class 11 results would be declared by the Board on the official website on January, however, now it has been reported by a leading daily that the results would take a little more time. Candidates can check their respective result by logging into – jkbose.ac.in and download the same by following the steps given below.

Here’s how to check the result of Class 11 exam 2018:

Log into the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Class 11 Exam 2018 Result” on the homepage and click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details on the space provided and click submit

Now, the result will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same if necessary for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result of Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 11 Exam 2018: http://www.jkbose.ac.in/default.aspx

