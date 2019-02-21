JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir division exam has been postponed due to the rising tension in the region after the tragic death of Indian soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack. The students who are appearing in the examination can check the circular released by the Board at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir division exam: In the wake of the recent worst-ever Pulwama Attack, the Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released a notice for the postponement of Class 12 or Intermediate exams, which was scheduled to be conducted from February 23, 2019. According to reports, the reason to postpone the exams have not been confirmed by the Board, however, it can be clearly assumed that it is none other than the rising tension of the terror attack in which over 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Reports say that the region is currently kept under curfew. Students, who are going to appear in the examination on February 23, 2019 for Geography/Psychology/Music/Philosophy/Clothing for the family exam. are advised to check out the official website and read the notification bearing the new dates of the examination. The Board has re-scheduled the examination on Details of the new date for these exams.

The new dates for the postponed exams are yet to be released by JKBOSE. According to the circular released on the official website, the new dates will be announced soon. Candidates will have to log into the official website of the Board i.e. http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/ to check the new exam dates.

How to check the new exam dates?

1. Log into the official website of the Board as mentioned above

2. Look for the latest notification on the homepage

3. Click on it

4. Go through the details in the pdf

5. Download the notification

Note: Exams have been cancelled only for the Kashmir Division

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More