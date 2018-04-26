The JKBOSE class 12 Result 2018 has been released on the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results online with the steps given below.

JKBOSE Result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 part 2 results on their official website on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 for the Jammu region. According to reports, the students can check their results online at jkbose.jk.gov.in. The Class 10 JKBOSE results were announced on Tuesday, April 24 on their official website for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The Class 12 examination for Jammu division was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education from February 23 to March 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 10 examinations for Jammu Division from February 26 to March 17, 2018. According to reports in a leading daily, out of the overall students, 54 students have secured the first 30 positions including 29 girls and 25 boys in arts, science and commerce streams. The total pass percentage of Chandigarh based paper this year is reportedly 55% out of which girls turnout is 59% while that of the boys is 50%. It clearly shows that the girls have outperformed the boys once again.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Exam dates to be announced soon @ indianrailways.gov.in

Students can follow these instructions to check their results online:

Log on to the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.jk.gov.in Now search for the link that read, “Higher Secondary Results 2018” Click on the link The student will be directed to the next page Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Further, out of the total 37,858 candidates that had appeared for the examination, 20,646 have qualified. The JKBOSE class 12th Results can also be acquired by SMS. candidates have to type JKBOSE12 after a space type the Roll Number and them send the message to 5676750.

Direct link to check results: Higher Secondary Examination Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division

ALSO READ: GBSHSE Results 2018: Class 12 results to be out by last week of April @ gbshse.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App