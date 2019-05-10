JKBOSE 12th Results 2019 for Jammu Division, List of official websites: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Friday released the Class 12 Results 2019 for Jammu region on its official website @ jkboseresults.net. Earlier it was declared that the result will be out at 6 pm, however, it was released an hour earlier.

JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2019 for Jammu Division @ jkboseresults.net: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Friday released the Class 12 Results 2019 for Jammu region on its official website @ jkboseresults.net. Earlier it was declared that the result will be out at 6 pm, however, it was released an hour earlier. The candidates who have been impatiently waiting for the Summer Zone results can visit the official sites jkboseresults.net and jkbose.ac.in to check their results. Earlier on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir board had announced the Bi-Annual Result for Class 10 students from Kashmir Region.

JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2019: Sites to check

The students can also check their JKBOSE Class 12 results for Jammu region through SMS Service. Thee students need to send a message at 5676750.

The JKBOSE Class 12 examination was conducted for the Jammu region from March 1 to March 25. Initially scheduled to be held on February 23, the JKBOSE Class 10, 12th exams were rescheduled due to the curfew that was imposed on the state.

JKBOSE class 12th Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit jkbose.ac.in and click on the Results

Step 2: Enter your roll number

Step 3: Click on the Submit button

Step 4: Download the JKBOSE Class12 results

Step 5: Keep the printout for future reference

The JKBOSE Class 12 results will be available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status.

Last year, JKBOSE result for the Jammu division was released on April 25, 2018. The JKBOSE Class 12 results 2018 had an overall pass percentage of 51.77%.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App