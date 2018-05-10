JKBOSE Class 12 results 2018: The results of the Kashmir division Class 12 Bi-Annual 2018 Private results have been announced on the official website of JKBOSE. Students can now download their results from the website with the help of the steps given below. Japleen Kour has topped the examination from the science stream with 98.2 percentile marks.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018 Private (Kashmir Division) results yesterday, May 9 at jkbose.jk.gov.in. The HSC Class 12 results are now available on the official website of the Board and students who had appeared for the examination can check their results online. Moreover, the results of HSC Class 12 part two examinations for the Jammu region was released on Wednesday, April 25, this year.

According to reports in a leading daily, the total of 26 students in Science stream shared the top 10 positions out of which 15 were boys and 11 were girls. Japleen Kour of Government Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, topped from the science stream with 98.2 per cent marks while Aryan Gupta and Anshika Aggarwal bagged the second and third spot in the toppers list with 97.6 per cent and 97.4 per cent marks, respectively.

Students can follow the steps given below to check the JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-annual Kashmir division exam result:

Log on to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.jk.gov.in Search for the link for all results on the official website of JKBOSE Click on the relevant link on the page which read ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2018 Private (Kashmir Division)’ Enter your roll number or name and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your laptop, computer or mobile Download the result and if necessary take a print-out

Students can click on this link to check the JKBOSE Class 12 Bi-annual Kashmir division exam result directly at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

