JKBOSE Class 12th Exam Results 2019: JKBOSE has revamped its website, please visit its new website www.jkbose.ac.in for accessing more information (yet to be activated). Candidates can also check their results on other websites like – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, and results.gov.in.

JKBOSE Class 12th Kashmir division exam: The Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will release the results of Class 12 or Intermediate exams on its official website kbose.jk.gov.in soon. JKBOSE will activate the name wise result window. Dates for the JKBOSE Class 12 Result for Jammu Division are expected by next week, reports said. In 2018, the JKBOSE had announced the Class 12th examination results on April 25.

Students, who had appeared in the examination for Geography/ Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Clothing etc are advised to check their examination results on the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in. The JKBOSE had conducted the Class 12th exams from February 26 to March 17, 2019. JKBOSE has revamped its website, please visit its new website www.jkbose.ac.in for accessing more information (yet to be activated). Candidates can also check their results on other websites like – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, and results.gov.in.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), an autonomous body under the administration of the state government of Jammu and Kashmir, released the Matriculation or Class 10th Board Exam Results for Kashmir Division on its official website today, May 9, 2019.

How to check JKBOSE Class 12th Kashmir Division Exam Results:

1. Log into the official website of JKBOSE — www.jkbose.ac.in (Earlier it was jkbose.jk.gov.in)

2. On the homepage, click on the link for Class 12 Kashmir region results (summer zone)

3. Keep your Roll Number (Registration number) and Date of Birth (DoB). Submit your Roll Number DoB in the dialogue box.

4. Click on the link that reads ‘Submit’

5. Results will be displayed on your screen

6. Keep a print out for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App