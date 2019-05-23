JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division Results 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for Kashmir division annual class 12 or higher secondary exams. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check the result in November through the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division results 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for Kashmir division annual class 12 or higher secondary exams which were conducted in November on the official website, jkbose.ac.in. The students who had appeared in the plus two examination can know the results through the mentioned official website. Meanwhile, the JKBOSE has already released the results of class 10th of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and results of class 12 of Jammu zone.

The exams of class 12 were conducted in October/November in the previous year. Students can also check the result on other websites such as indiaresults.com. The students can also check the result through SMS. They need to type jkbose12 which is followed by a space roll number. Send the name to 5676750 e.g ‘jkbose12 Roll No.

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual Private Bi-Annual 2018-19 (Kashmir Division)’

Step 3: A new window will be displayed. In the provided field. Enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Click on the tab submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it for future use. Take a printout for future use.

In the previous year, the overall pass percentage of Kashmir class 12 exam stood at 52 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with 54 per cent pass percentage and boys passed with 50 per cent. Overall a total number of 70,000 students appeared for the examination.

