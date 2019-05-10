JKBOSE Class 12th results LIVE Updates: Jammu division Intermediate results has been declared by the State Board of School Education in Jammu and Kashmir today. The results will be available on jkbose.jk.gov.in at 6:00 PM. For more details and live candidates are advised to follow this article. The results will be available on the following websites -results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

JKBOSE Class 12th results 2019 LIVE Updates: State Board of School Education in Jammu and Kashmir has declared the summer zone Jammu division Intermediate results for regular and annual courses today. The results will be available on the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in at 6:00 PM. For more details and live updates candidates are advised to follow this article. Apart from the official website of JKBOSE, the results can also be accessed from the official websites, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

How to check the JKBOSE Class 12th results 2019?

Visit the official website of State Board of School Education in Jammu and Kashmir – jkbose.jk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JKBOSE Class 12th results download “

“ On clicking, the result page will be displayed

here, enter the roll number as on your admit card

Submit the details

The JKBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to download the JKBOSE Class 12th results 2019: http://jkbose.jk.gov.in/

JKBOSE Class 12th results 2019 LIVE Updates:

Narayani Sharma from GOVT. GIRLS HR. SEC. SCHOOL, MUBARAK MANDI has scored 389 marks and 77.8% in Home Science to become the stream topper

Damini Sharma and Tanya Sharma from SHIKSHA NIKETAN HR.SEC.SCHOOL, JEEVAN NAGAR, JAMMU has secured the first rank in Arts stream with 489 marks and 97.8% this year

Rahat Gupta from S.P. HR. SEC. SCHOOL, EXCHANGE ROAD, JAMMU has bagged the top spot from Commerce stream securing 487 marks and 97.4%

The Board has released the toppers list on its official website. According to the notification,

Ankit Bargotra from GOVT. S. R. M. L. HSS PARADE GROUND, JAMMU and Rahul Taak from LITTLE ANGELS HR. SEC. SCHOOL, KATHUA have topped the science stream securing 490 marks each and 98.0% this year.

Ankit Bargotra from GOVT. S. R. M. L. HSS PARADE GROUND, JAMMU and Rahul Taak from LITTLE ANGELS HR. SEC. SCHOOL, KATHUA have topped the science stream securing 490 marks each and 98.0% this year. To get the results via mobile phone, students need to TYPE JKBOSE12 <Roll No> and SEND it to 5676750. For example (JKBOSE12 1145241 and send to 5676750)

Direct Links to download Chhattisgarh Board Results:

Students must note that they need to have their admit cards or roll numbers printed on their admit cards for appearing in the Board examination this year to avail the results through the official websites given here. Without the admit card roll number, students will not be able to check their e-mark sheets.

JK 12th Board Exam 2019 for the Jammu province was conducted by the State Board of School Education from March 1, 2019, till March 25, 2019. This year, the Jammu and Kashmir 10th, 12th examinations were rescheduled due to the curfew imposed by the government for the prevailing tensions in the region.

Alternative websites to check

results.gov.in indiaresults.com examresults.net

The Board has also activated a link for the change in the official website. According to the notice” JKBOSE has revamped its website, Please visit our new website www.jkbose.ac.in for accessing more information.” In this case, alternative websites mentioned in this article can help the students access their results.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has also declared the CGBSE 12th Result 2019 on its official website – cgbse.nic.in today, May 10, 2019. Candidates who have appeared can access their respective results from the official websites of the Chhattisgarh Board or visit the common result websites for all India results.

on its official website – today, May 10, 2019. Candidates who have appeared can access their respective results from the official websites of the Chhattisgarh Board or visit the common result websites for all India results. As per a notification issued by the JKBOSE, the results will also be made available through SMS via mobile phones for the convenience of the students this year. They just have to send an SMS with their registered mobile number for accessing the JKBOSE Class 12th results .

. The Board is all set to announce the results on its official website today at 6:00 PM. candidates are advised to check the steps to download the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 from the official website and other websites as well.

Live Updates

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App