JKBOSE class 12th winter zone result: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) recently on January 2, 2019, released the Class 12th annual regular 2018 winter zone result for Jammu Division at the official site of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) @ jkbose.ac.in. All the candidates can check their results at the official site of the education board.

As per reports, it is also expected that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will release the JKBOSE 12th Bi-annual winter zone results for the Jammu division soon. The students can check their results at the new official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) that is jkbose.ac.in. Jammu Kashmir education board had released their winter zone result on December 28, 2017, last year. Steps to check result are:

Step 1: Check the official website- jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click the link which is flickering the most

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: It will take you to a new tab

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

Students are advised to check the new as well as the old webs for JKBOSE 12 Bi-annual results.

