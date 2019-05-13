JKBOSE class 10th Result 2019: The results of the class 10th of Jammu Division has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE on the official website, jkbose.ac.in or jkboseresults.net. Interested students can check JKBOSE Annual Regular 2019 (Summer-Zone) Jammu Division results through these official websites and other third-party websites.

Here is the direct link

Following are the steps to check your JKBOSE 10th result 2019:

• Go to the official website jkboseresults.net and click on the link for JK Board Class 10 result 2019.

• On the homepage, enter your roll number and other details.

• Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

• Download your JK Board 10th result 2019

Here is the important note for all the candidates, the qualifying status of every student will also be mentioned on the JK Board 10 result 2019.

Meanwhile, the JKBOSE announced the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kashmir Division on May 9. JKBOSE 12th Jammu (Regular) has also been announced on May 10.

JKBOSE conducted the class 10th board exam 2019 in the months March to April. the exam was held at various centres across the state. No official announcement was made and in a surprising move, the JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Jammu Division has been declared today.

About Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education is the primary board school education of the state, Jammu and Kashmir. It is an autonomous body under the administration of the state government of Jammu and Kashmir. Board has given affiliation to 10,200 schools across the state. This employs 22,856 teachers.

