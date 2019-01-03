JKBOSE Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant - jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can apply from January 5, 2019, through the website by following the steps given below.

JKBOSE Recruitment 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Junior Assistants through its official website – jkbose.ac.in. Candidates who are permanent residents of the state of J&K can apply for the posts by logging into the website. The application process for the posts will be opened from January 5, 2019.

Candidates can go through the detailed advertisement on the official website and check the last date for submission of the online application form.

How to apply for the Junior Assistant posts online?

Candidates need to log into the official website as mentioned above

Search for the Apply Online link on the homepage

After clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to the registration page

Here, enter the details and save

Login with the registration details to fill up the application form

Fill in all the necessary details in the form and submit the same online

take a print out of the application for future reference if necessary

Direct link to log into the official website of the School Board: http://www.jkbose.ac.in/default.aspx

