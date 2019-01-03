JKBOSE Result 2018: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has published the Class 10 result on the official website— Jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE today released the Jammu zone annual regular examination results. The students who are looking for the result may follow the simple steps mentioned below.

JKBOSE Result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 result on the official website— Jkbose.ac.in. The JKBOSE today released the Jammu zone annual regular examination results. The candidates can simply log on to Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education’s official website— Jkbose.ac.in— and check their scorecard.

JKBOSE has also shared the Class 10 result on the third party website indiaresults.com. Earlier last week, the JKBOSE had released the annual regular examination result for Class 10 for Kashmir Division. The students who are looking for the result may follow the simple steps mentioned below.

Here are the simple steps to download the JKBOSE 10th Jammu result 2018-19:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education @ jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads class 10 results.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like name and roll number

Step 4: Click on the search button

Step 5: The result will appear on screen

