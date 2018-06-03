Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has declared the JKBOSE Class 10, Bi-Annual 2018 Jammu Division results on its official website. The results are now available on the web portal jkbose.jk.gov.in. from which students can download their results with the help of the steps mentioned here

JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual result 2018: The JKBOSE Class 10, Bi-Annual 2018 Jammu Division results have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE yesterday, May 2, 2018. The Board has uploaded the results on its official website after declaration of the results. The students who had appeared for the Class 10 bi annual examination this year can check their results online at jkbose.jk.gov.in. Earlier, the Board had declared the Class 12 part 2 results on their official website on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 for the Jammu region while the results of the Kashmir division Class 12 Bi-Annual 2018 Private result was released on May 9, 2018.

The Board had conducted the Class 12 examination for Jammu division during the month of February this year. Moreover, it has been learned that the results will be available on the official website only for immediate use and the marksheets for the same will be handed over by the Board shortly. The results for JKBOSE 12 Bi-Annual 2018 Results for Kashmir Division are also available on the official website of JKBOSE . The Board of School Education, JKBOSE was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act in the year 1975.

Students can follow these instructions to check ‘JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual result 2018’ online:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.jk.gov.in Now search for the link that read, “JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual Results 2018” Click on the link The student will be directed to the next page Enter the necessary details such as roll number and click submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of the Board directly and download the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual result 2018, click here: JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual result 2018

