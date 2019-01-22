JKBOSE result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education winter zone exam was held in the month of November. The Students who had sat in JKBOSE class 10 exam can check their respective results via the official website at jkbose.ac.in. As per the official notification released by the board, the pass percentage of Kashmir division class 12 was 52 per cent. Girls scored better than the boys by securing the highest pass percentage of 54% as per reports.

JKBOSE result 2019: The results for Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 Kargil division examination is finally out @ jkbose.ac.in. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education winter zone exam was held in the month of November. The Students who had sat in JKBOSE class 10 exam can check their respective results via the official website at jkbose.ac.in. As per the official notification released by the board, the pass percentage of Kashmir division class 12 was 52 per cent. Girls scored better than the boys by securing the highest pass percentage of 54% as per reports.

There were a total of 70,000 students who sat for the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education examination. Students are advised to check the official website on a regular basis for more updates on the result. Steps to check JKBOSE 10th Kargil division results 2018

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education @ jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 Kargil division winter zone results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, name other details to check the result

Step 4: Then click on the submit button after filling in your details

Step 5: The class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Print and Download the result for future references

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 Kargil division topper- Hadia Noor is from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibag. She has scored 493 marks out of a total of 500 marks and bagged the first position in Kargil division followed by Tanzeela Hassan from the same school who has secured 492 marks out of 500. The next top 4 ranks have been bagged by

Towseef Shafi from Government Higher Secondary School, Anantnag

Zaira Shafi of the Kothibagh school

Irtiza Jan of Government Girls Higher Secondary School

Amira Kadal

In the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12 result, the top three rank holders from the science stream have been secured by girl students. The first position holder is Aqsa Farooq from Green Model School in Doda who secured 95 per cent and has secured the top position by scoring 95 per cent.

