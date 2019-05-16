JKBOSE Result 2019: JKBOSE has opened re-evaluation window for the Class 10th Bi-Annual Kashmir and Class 12th Jammu 2019 students who want to apply for re-evaluation. Check the below-mentioned details and know how to apply for the re-evaluation.

JKBOSE Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has opened re-evaluation window, that will allow students of Class 10th Bi-Annual Kashmir and Class 12th Jammu 2019 to apply for the re-evaluation. Students who want to re-evaluate their papers can visit the official website of the Board at www.jkbose.ac.in and apply for the same.

The re-evaluation process has thrown open by JKBOSE as it does after announcing the results. It is for those students who have doubts over evaluation and want to re-evaluate their answer sheets. JKBOSE announced Bi-Annual Class 10th Result for Kashmir division on May 9, 2019 while results for Class 12 Jammu division was released on May 13, 2019.

Check how to apply for JKBOSE Result 2019 re-evaluation:

• Candidates need to visit the official of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

• On the homepage, you will two links for Class 10th and Class 12th

• Students of Class 10th need to click on the first link reading Re-evaluation/Xerox Application for 10th Bi-Annual 2018-19 (Kashmir Division)

• You will be taken to a new page.

• Enter your roll number and date of birth and hit apply.

• Students of Class 10th need to click on the link reading Re-evaluation/Xerox Application for 10+2 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone).

• A new page will open.

• Select Apply for Re-evaluation and enter your roll number.

• Hit the apply option.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE is yet to start the re-evaluation process for Class 12th Jammu Division students whose results were announced recently. The Board is expected to start the process this week. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board and stay updated.

