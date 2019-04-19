JKCET admit cards 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) has recently unveiled the admit card for JKCET 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can download the admit card from @ jakbopee.org. The examination will be held on April 28, 2019.

JKCET admit cards 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) has recently released the hall tickets for JKCET 2019. Interested candidates who have opted for the examination can check for the admit card online on the official website @ jakbopee.org. Candidates can visit the official website to download the JKCET 2019 Admit Card by entering the Username and Password which the candidates must have got at the time of registration.

Candidates are requested to bring the print out of the Admit Card on the day on which the examination will be conducted. Talking about the examination, it is an entrance test to take admissions in B. Tech/ BE (Engg) courses in private as well as government colleges. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2019, at the centres in Srinagar and Jammu.

JKCET 2019 Admit Card

The important part is, candidates would not receive any admit card through the post, candidates have to follow instructions and download the admit card online. They can also get the admit cards from the desk of the IT Section of BOPEE, but they first have to take a telephonic appointment. Candidates are also requested not to damage the admit card as it will also be required at the time of counselling.

Check the schedule of issuing the JKCET Admit Card and the date of examination:

Date of Issuing the Admit Card: is on April 13, 2019

JKCET 2019 exam date to be conducted on April 28, 2019

Steps to download the Admit Card:

Visit the website and click on the link given below Common Entrance Test Then the candidate has to enter the details on Admit Card login page like Date of Birth, Application Number In order to submit the details, click on the Login button. After submitting the details, download the admit card and then opt for print out After taking a print out, past your passport size Photograph which must be attested from Gazetted Officer.

Details given on the Admit Card

Name

Category

Gender

Particular space for a photograph

Roll Number

Exam Date and Time

Address of the examination centre

JKCET 2019 Exam Pattern

In all, there will be 180 questions, 60 questions in every section

There will be multiple choice questions with options

Negative marking will be there in the exam, 1 mark will be given for the correct answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted if the answer is wrong.

The time allocated to the students will be 3 hours.

