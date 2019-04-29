JKCET Answer Key 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination has released the JKCET 2019 Engineering Exam Answer Key at jkbopee.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the JKCET 2019 answer keys by following the instructions given here.

JKCET Answer Key 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination has published the much awaited Engineering Common Entrance Test answer keys through its official website – http://jkbopee.gov.in/. The Common Entrance Test was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board Board on April 28, 2019. All those who have appeared in the engineering entrance test can check and download the answer key from the official website of the board i.e. at jkbopee.gov.in.

The JKCET 2019 answer key contains the correct answers to the questions in the entrance examination. Candidates must note that they can also file objections against any doubtful or wrong answer keys along with supporting reasons as valid proofs. Candidates need to visit the official website and to fill up the e-form to file the objections which is available on the website. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for filing the objections.

Candidates can check the following instructions to download the JKCET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board – jkbopee.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the answer key link placed on the right side

Now, click on Download Answer Key

The JKCET answer key 2019 pdf will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out and check the answer keys of JKCET 2019 entrance examination

Here’s the direct link to check the JKCET answer key 2019 from the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board: http://jkbopee.gov.in/

