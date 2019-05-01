for JKPSC recruitment 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the post of veterinary assistant surgeons. All the candidates who are eligible and interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, jkpsc.gov.in.

Applications have been invited for the post of veterinary assistant surgeons by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). All the candidates who are eligible and interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, jkpsc.gov.in. The application process for the same has been started and it will end on May 10, 2019. Candidates are required to appear for the written examination going to be held on May 26, 2019. The exam will consist of 120 questions and each question will contain 1 mark. The exam will go on for 2 hours.

Eligibility for JKPSC recruitment 2019:

Age: The lower age limit for the interested candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit for the candidates is 40 years. relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved category as per the official notification.

Education: The candidate should be a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir state and should possess a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science and animal husbandry from a recognised university.

Steps to apply for the JKPSC recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, jkpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying jobs/online application present under the recruitment tab on the home screen.

Step 3: Scroll to the option saying direct recruitment and tap the apply online option.

Step 4: Tap on apply tab next to the job you wish to apply for.

Step 5: Register yourself by providing essential information.

Step 6: Fill the form and upload the required images.

Step 7: Make a payment.

Pay scale for the JKPSC recruitment 2019:

All the shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 52,700 to Rs 1,66,700.

Vacancy details for JKPSC recruitment 2019:

Total vacancies- 200

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Animal Husbandry Department- 110 posts

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Sheep Husbandry Department- 90 posts

Examination Fee for JKPSC recruitment 2019:

After successful submission of the application form, the applicant will be required to deposit the required fee via online mode. The amount to be paid to the candidates of general category is Rs4000, for reserved category is Rs 2000 and no amount to be paid by the PHC candidates.

Centre of Examination for JKPSC recruitment 2019:

The centres of the examination will be conducted in Srinagar and Jammu. The candidates can opt for their desired centres.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App