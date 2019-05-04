JKPSC recruitment 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released over 200 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post on or before May 10, 2019. Note: The examination for the process of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons will be conducted by the commission on May 26, 2019.

JKPSC recruitment 2019 @ jkpsc.gov.in: Aspirants were invited for the post of veterinary assistant surgeons by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of JKPSC i.e. jkpsc.gov.in in order to apply for over 200 posts. The commission will conclude the application submission on May 10, 2019. All the candidates will have to appear for the written examination scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2019. Aspirants will have to answer all 120 questions which comprise of 1 mark each to clear the examination for the next process.

Age Limit for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons:

Each and every candidate applying for the post must be above 18 years of age to apply for the vacancy released by JKPSC. Aspirants who are below 40 years can apply for the post before or on the mentioned above date. On the other hand, the ex-servicemen with the age of 48 years can apply too. Also, for the reserved category candidates, it is 43 and for PwD candidates it is 42 years.

Education eligibility for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons:

Candidates applying for the post must have be a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir state and should have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science and animal husbandry from a renown university or institution.

Steps to apply for the post of JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e. jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click to the link that reads jobs/online application under the recruitment section.

Step 3: Then click the direct recruitment followed by apply online option.

Step 4: Register by submitting your personal information.

Step 5: Fill the entire form with all the correct information along with an image.

Step 6: Make application fee payment before submitting it.

Step 7: Download the submitted application form or take a screenshot for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App