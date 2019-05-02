JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: Apply for 200 posts, salary up to Rs 1.66 lakh

JKPSC recruitment 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications for the post of veterinary assistant surgeons. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at its official website jkpsc.gov.in latest my May 10, 2019. There’re a total of 200 vacancies for the post.

JKPSC recruitment 2019: Here are some important details of the hiring process:

Last date for submission of application: May 10, 2019

Written exam: May 26, 2019. The exam will be of two-hour duration and will comprise of 120 questions. Each question will 1 mark.

Age limit: Minimum age limit is 18 years, while upper age limit is 40 years. For ex-servicemen upper age limit is 48, reserved category candidates 43 and PwD candidates 42 years.

Qualification: Applicant should be a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir and should have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science and animal husbandry from a recognised university.

JKPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link saying ‘jobs/online application’ under ‘recruitment’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 4: Login using basic information

Step 5: Fill form

Step 6: Make payment

JKPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 400, for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 200.

JKPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 52,700 and Rs 1,66,700

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App