The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has selected the candidates for over 2,000 posts of teachers in 14 districts-10 in Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu on Sunday, as per the officials. In a statement issued by JKSSB PRO Malik Suhail, the board has also granted the approval of the inclusion of over 1,000 candidates in waiting lists.

These selections have been approved for three disciplines- General Line, Science/Math and Urdu. Candidates have been selected for 2,154 posts of teachers in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar districts in the Valley, and Samba, Udhampur, Reasi and Rajouri districts in Jammu.

Selecting the candidates was a tedious work including several issues. These issues included the massive litigations, unmentioned degrees in online application forms, a huge number of claims and counter claims made by the candidates.

He further added the details of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the board from Monday.

Board sorted out these issues after consultation with the General Administration Department and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and disposed of 387 representations and claims of the candidates and cleared the selections.

Recruitment and selection process

1. Board conducts tests or examinations prescribed under rules.

2. Candidates are selected for the posts are strictly adhere to reservation rules as laid down under SRO 294 of 2005 amended as on date.

3. The selected candidates list is equal to the number of vacancies for which it was recommended by the concerned appointing authority.

4. Board shall recognise the waiting list of 25% of the total number of selected candidates, which is duly forward to the concerned department

5. Selection of the candidates comes into effect for a period of one year from the date it is accepted by the appointing authority

To check further related to the recruitment and selection process, check the official website.

