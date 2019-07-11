Jamia Milia Islamia Recruitment 2019: Jamia Milia Islamia has invited applications for the 322 posts of Assistant Professor and Guest Teacher jobs. Under the Jamia Milia Islamia notification 2019, various faculties including Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Natural Sciences and Social Sciences are required.
Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these posts. All eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before July 15, 2019.
Important Date:
Last date to send the application – July 15, 2019
Jamia Milia Islamia Vacancy Details:
Total number of posts – 322
Faculty of Engineering and Technology
Assistant Professor – 16
Guest Teacher – 38
Faculty of Education
Assistant professor – 8
Guest Teacher 18
Faculty of Natural Sciences
Assistant Professor – 11
Guest Teacher – 29
Faculty of Social Sciences
Assistant Professor – 09
Guest Teacher – 29
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Faculty of Engineering and Technology
Candidates should have B.E/ B.Tech B.S and M.E/ or Integrated M.Tech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degree.
Faculty of Education
Candidates should have a Master’s degree in concerned subject with 55% marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed)
M.Ed with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and any other stipulation prescribed by the UGC.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for different faculty wise eligibility criteria and other.
Remuneration
Assistant Professors – 64,500 per month (Consolidated)
Guest Teacher – 50,000 per month ( Maximum)
Check Notification details for detailed information
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates can download detailed application form from the official website jmi.ac.in and send the same in all respect to the concerned department/ Centre on or before July 15, 2019