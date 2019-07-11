Jamia Milia Islamia has issued notification for the recruitment to the post of Guest Teacher and Assistant Professor posts. All eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before July 15, 2019

Jamia Milia Islamia Recruitment 2019: Jamia Milia Islamia has invited applications for the 322 posts of Assistant Professor and Guest Teacher jobs. Under the Jamia Milia Islamia notification 2019, various faculties including Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Natural Sciences and Social Sciences are required.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these posts. All eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before July 15, 2019.

Important Date:

Last date to send the application – July 15, 2019

Jamia Milia Islamia Vacancy Details:

Total number of posts – 322

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Assistant Professor – 16

Guest Teacher – 38

Faculty of Education

Assistant professor – 8

Guest Teacher 18

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Assistant Professor – 11

Guest Teacher – 29

Faculty of Social Sciences

Assistant Professor – 09

Guest Teacher – 29

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Candidates should have B.E/ B.Tech B.S and M.E/ or Integrated M.Tech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degree.

Faculty of Education

Candidates should have a Master’s degree in concerned subject with 55% marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed)

M.Ed with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and any other stipulation prescribed by the UGC.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for different faculty wise eligibility criteria and other.

Remuneration

Assistant Professors – 64,500 per month (Consolidated)

Guest Teacher – 50,000 per month ( Maximum)

Check Notification details for detailed information

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates can download detailed application form from the official website jmi.ac.in and send the same in all respect to the concerned department/ Centre on or before July 15, 2019

