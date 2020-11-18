JMRC Admit Card 2020, JMRC Admit Card 2020 released @transport.rajasthan.gov.in. : As per the official announcement, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test for the post of Station Controller and Train Operator.

Only qualifying candidates in the online exam shall be called for Psychometric Test followed by an interview and medical test. The minimum pass marks shall be 40 % for all candidates other than reserved categories. Follow the steps below to download JMRC Admit Card 2020.

Go to the official website, transport.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link ‘Career’ or click here. Click on ‘Direct Recruitment’ appearing on the homepage Click on the link ‘Click here to download admit card’ You will be directed to a new window You need to click on ‘New Registration’ Enter your Registration ID and Password and click on ‘Login’ Tab Download Jaipur Metro Rail Admit Card You are advised to save it for future references

The JMRC Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2020 in the Afternoon session. The timings will be from 2 PM to 4 PM.

