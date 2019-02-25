JMRC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 32 senior level post through the official website of Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC). The candidates can log into jaipurmetrorail.in or transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc and start applying now. The last date for submission of application is March 29, 2019.

JMRC recruitment 2019: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) has released a notification inviting applications for 32 senior level designated posts through its official website. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website, jaipurmetrorail.in or transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc and apply through the portal before March 29, 2019.

Details of the vacancies are listed below:

Executive director (rolling stock) – 1

General manager (rolling stock) – 1

General manager (S&T)

Executive director (traction and E&M) – 1

Executive director (S&T) – 1

Executive director (civil) – 1

General Manager (finance) – 1

Joint general manager (rolling stock) – 1

Joint general manager (administration) – 1

Private secretary – 3

Manager (S&T) – 1

Manager (traction) – 1

Tehsildar – 1

Senior executive officer (accounts) – 1

Station superintendent – 2

Executive officer (accounts) – 1

Deputy general manager (traction/E&M) – 1

Deputy general manager (coordination and monitoring) – 1

Manager (operations) – 1

Manager (rolling stock) – 1

Manager (civil) – 2

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 1

Junior engineer (electrical) – 1

Junior engineer (electronics) – 1

Junior Accountant – 1

Patwari/Ameen – 03

Candidates are advised to check the steps given below to go to the official website and download the notification:

1: Visit the official website, transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc

2: click on the link of the homepage and then click ‘JMRC vacancies for deputation’

3: A PDF would be pop up to download

4: download the PDF, and go through it carefully

5: Fill all the details carefully and then submit it

PAY SCALE of the vacant posts

Basic pay will be given under the Central Pay Commission, appointed candidates will be eligible for a special allowance at 15% of the basic pay and other allowances including medical allowance and HRC.

The last date to apply is March 29, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More