JNU Admission 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the result for 2019 entrance exams granting admission for PhD and MPhil courses at the university on June 23. Candidates who have appeared for the examination may head over to the official website for JNU admissions at admission.jnu.ac.in to check their results.

Steps to check result at admissions.jnu.ac.in:

Step 1: Log on to the official JNU website at admissions.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link marked ‘Junee 2019 result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill in required details like enrollment number.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

The JNU entrance examination (JJNUEE) was conducted alongside the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) and were scheduled on May 30, 2019. A total of 1,16,558 candidates applied for 3,383 seats which included the 1,043 seats designated for MPhil and PhD courses. This is the first time that the JNU entrance exam was outsourced to another agency.

The answer key for the first online entrance exam for Jawaharlal Nehru University has also been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can access this answer key at the official website of the NTA at ntajnu.nic.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi is India’s top-ranked university, boasting a world-class status for research as well as teaching. The University was established in 1969 through a parliamentary act. The university was named after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and G Parthasarthi was the institutes’ first vice-chancellor.

