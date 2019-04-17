JNU admissions 2019: The registration process for admissions in JNU started from March 15, 2019. The interested students can apply online by visiting the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), ntajnu.nic.in.

JNU admissions 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the latest registration process for admission in the 2019-2020 batches from March 15, 2019. As the season of admission is approaching, it is not a very easy task for the students to travel all way long from their city to appear in different exams and hence Jawaharlal Nehru University will be organising online entrance exams this year. April 18 is the last dated for the candidates to register themselves for the online entrance exams for the year 2019.

Steps to apply for the JNU admission 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, ntajnu.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying fill the application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2019.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Tap the apply button under the new candidate registration.

Step 5: Register for the same by providing the basic required information.

Step 6: Use the provided registration number to log-in.

Step 7: Fill the form and upload the required images.

Step 8: Make the payment and complete the application process.

JNU entrance exam dates:

JNU entrance exams will be conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019.

The JNUEE will be held in 127 cities all over India.

The dates of the examination are May 27, 28, 28, and May 30, 2019.

Number of students appearing for the JNU entrance exams:

The total number of seats for this academic year is 3,383 in all the programmes out of which 1,043 are for the MPhil and PhD courses. The enrolment of the students will be executed online and the entrance test will also be conducted online.

About JNU:

Jawaharlal Nehru University or popularly known as JNU is basically a public university situated in New Delhi, India. JNU was formed in the year 1969 and was named after the former and India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. The Indian School of International Studies was integrated with the Jawaharlal Nehru University in June 1970. After the merger, the prefix ‘Indian’ was dropped from the name of the Indian School of International studies and it became the school of international studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

