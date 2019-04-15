JNU admissions 2019: The application process for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) admission ends today i.e. April 15. Candidates willing to apply for the examination are requested to visit the official website of NTA-JNU i.e. ntajnu.nic.in. Aspirants can pay the application fee by April 16, 2019.

Note: Aspirants can continue to submit the application fee until April 16, 2019. Students willing to appear for two entrance exams that are Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Exam for Biotechnology (CEEB) will start on May 27.

Steps to apply for JNU admission 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JNU i.e. ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, click to a link that reads ‘fill the application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link that reads ‘apply’ under new candidate registration

Step 5: Submit your basic information

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill the form and upload the required images

Step 8: Make your payment for the admission

Step 9: Download/ Save the filled form for future reference.

After submitting the JNU application form, aspirants will be given a window to make required corrections, if any. As per the official notification, candidates can make corrections from April 22 to April 28, 2019.

Important JNU exam dates to note:

Last date to submit the application form: April 15, 2019

April 15, 2019 Last date to submit application fee: April 16, 2019

April 16, 2019 Application correction window: April 22 to April 28, 2019

April 22 to April 28, 2019 Admit card available for JNU candidates: May 10

May 10 JNU examination dates: May 27, May 28, May 29, May 30, May 21, 2019

The exam will be conducted through online mode in the objective type multiple choice questions.

The exam will last for 3 hours.

The question paper will be of 100 marks in the English language.

1, 2, 3 or 4 marks for the correct response.

Note: Weightage of each question will vary according to course.

