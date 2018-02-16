Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protested against the administration for making 75% of the attendance mandatory. Students blocked all the exit points and obstructed staff members from leaving the campus building. Following the act, professors of university sat for dharna against the act made by the students.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has come once again in action over the decision to make 75% attendance compulsory. The students on Friday protested against the administration and did not let the staff exit from the building.The students are at war with Vice Chancellor of the university and formed a human chain to stop the heads, Chintamani Mahapatra and Rana Pratap Singh, and other fellow staff members from leaving the campus. Security personnel were deputed to stop the student from entering the administration block. The JNU students have been demanding the decision of 75 percent of attendance to be revoked in order to avail their scholarships and fellowships.

Staff members of the university said that few of their colleagues were not allowed to come out of the administration building and were abused which is the totally condemnable act and unaccepted. When students were asked about the charges, they denied the allegations and said we have not obstructed any gate. “Our demand is to meet the VC and revoke circular over 75% of mandatory attendance and call for a meeting of the Academic Council,” said Geeta, a member of All India Students Association.

A group of university professors sat on a dharna over their illegal confinement and obstructing them from coming out of campus building. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) claimed all the all the allegation by the university staff were wrong and the administration work went on without any interference or obstruction. “The university is following the UGC guidelines and students have every right to ask the questions and mark protest if they feel the decision is protest-worthy,” said chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar.