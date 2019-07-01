JNU CEEB exams are conducted for admission to Biotechnology courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. The candidates will be given admissions throughout the university and in its affiliated institutions on the basis of their score in JNU CEEB.

JNU CEEB Result 2019: The results for Jawaharlal University Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (JNU CEEB) have now been declared. The results can now be checked at the official website ntajnu.nic.in. The JNU Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) was held from May 27 – May 30, 2019.

The exams for admission to JNU are conducted in 2 parts, JNUEE (JNU entrance exam) and CEEB (Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology). This year for admission to 3,383 seats in the university, a total of 1,16,558 students applied for registration.

Steps to check JNU CEEB Result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website of the university, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: The separate result link appear on the homepage, the candidate needs to click on that.

Step 3: The link will re-direct you to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your registration details such as User Id and Password

Step 5: Click on the submit button and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: The scorecard can finally be downloaded, and a printout can be taken for future reference.

