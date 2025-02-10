A Right to Information (RTI) response has brought to light that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has imposed fines totaling more than Rs 18 lakh on students over the past six years. These penalties primarily stem from student involvement in protests and violations of university regulations. The total fine amount has raised eyebrows, as it is nearly four times the annual undergraduate tuition fee at JNU.

University Fee vs. Fine Collection

JNU’s annual fee for undergraduate programs is Rs 410 for most courses. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) data, as of 2024, 1,209 students were enrolled across 10 undergraduate programs. When calculated, the total amount generated from undergraduate fees for the university comes to Rs 4,95,690—significantly less than the fine total of Rs 18 lakh.

Notable Cases of Fines Imposed

Among the highest fines recently imposed was a hefty Rs 1.79 lakh penalty for two hostel students. The students were accused of violating hostel rules, which included allowing outsiders into their rooms, consuming alcohol, and using hookah. The breakdown of the fine included Rs 60,000 for unauthorized entry of outsiders, Rs 2,000 for drinking alcohol, Rs 6,000 for possessing appliances like an induction stove and heater, and further penalties for aggressive behavior and intimidation of staff.

Academic Scandal: Professor’s Suspension

In another significant development, JNU also saw the suspension of Professor Rajeev Sijariya from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME). This followed allegations of his involvement in a bribery case linked to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation report, where he reportedly demanded Rs 1.8 crore in exchange for favorable evaluation.

The fine collection has sparked debate over JNU’s approach to student discipline, particularly in light of the increasing amounts levied for violations. Critics argue that the fines seem disproportionately high compared to the modest tuition fees, raising questions about the university’s priorities.