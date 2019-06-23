JNU entrance exam result 2019: The NTA has released the JNUEE entrance exam results on the official website - ntajnu.nic.in. Students who appeared in the exam can check the result and answer keys with the help of steps given in this article.

JNU entrance exam result 2019: The NTA or National Testing Agency has announced the JNUEE 2019 results and final answer keys for admissions to various courses at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. All the students who have appeared in the JNUEE entrance examination this year for 2019-2020 session can check their respective results by logging into the official website of JNU i.e. jnu.ac.in.

Moreover, this is the first time that JNU has given responsibility to a third party organization for conducting the entrance examination for admissions to courses in the varsity ever. The results are now available on the JNU official website and students can download the same by following the instructions mentioned below.

How to check the JNUEE entrance exam results?

Visit the official website mentioned above

Click on the result link

Enter the registration number

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out for reference

How to download the JNUEE answer keys 2919?

Go to the JNUEE entrance portal – http://ntajnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer keys option to the relevant course

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Download the PDF and tally your answers

Here’s the direct link to download the results and answer keys of JNUEE 2019

