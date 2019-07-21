JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of associate professor, assistant professor and professor across schools (departments) by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the official website jnu.ac.in/career. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website.

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited the applications for the post of associate professor, assistant professor and professor across schools (departments) of the varsity. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, jnu.ac.in/career. Through this recruitment, a total of 271 posts are to be filled. Applications have already begun and the last date to apply for the post-August 19. Applications will only be accepted in case of any assistance, candidates can contact the assistant registrar, recruitment cell, administrative block, JNU.

Once also write to the recruitment@ mail.jnu.ac.in, according to the official notification.

According to the new rules of UGC, the varsities have to close the close the recruitment procedure within six months’ time.

JNU faculty recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 271

Associate professor – 157

Assistant professor – 4

Professor – 110

Education: For associate professor, candidates should have a PhD degree in the concerned or allied field of a subject in which they are applying. Atleast 55 per cent marks or equivalent in the master’s degree is required to pass the examination.

Those who are interested in research will be an add-on. At least eight years of work experience in teaching and /or research is required. For the post of assistant professor, the applicant must have 55 per cent marks in the master’s degree.

A UGC NET with at least two papers for their PhD work is mandatory.

For the post of professor, one must have a PhD and a minimum of 10 years of work experience. For an ‘outstanding professor’ with a PhD, the work experience requirement can be relaxed, according to the official notification.

Finally, the candidates who will be selected will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100 for the post of associate professor. Assistant professor will receive a salary under the bracket of Rs 57,00 to Rs 1,82,400. For the post of professor, the monthly salary is Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200.

