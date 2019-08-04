JNU Infrastructural Crisis: Students against the infrastructural crisis, biometric attendance, disciplinary proceedings will march through the schools of the University

JNU Infrastructural Crisis: Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) is holding a march against the infrastructural crisis faced by the JNU students. Jawaharlal Nehru University is an esteemed University in the country. It is known for the quality of education and the excellence of students.

The protest is against the biometric attendance and the disciplinary proceedings against 48 teachers for holding a day-long strike last year in July. With the admission of more students, many of the students have not even been allotted hostels, it also lacks transparency in the list prepared for the hostel facility. they want the Dean of the student to have their answers. The members of the JNUSU will be marching through the schools of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University also released the notice of meeting the students on August 6, 2019, Tuesday from 2.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar Vice-Chancellor usually meets the student in the afternoon of the First Monday of every month for discussing academic and personal matters of the students.

There are a total of 18 Hostels in the University named as Ganga Hostel,Sutlej Hostel, Jhelum Hostel, Yamuna Hostel, Periyar Hostel, Kaveri Hostel, Godavari Hostel, Narmada Hostel, Tapti Hostel, Sabarmati Hostel, Mahi/Mandavi Hostel, Lohit Hostel, Chandrabhaga Hostel, Koyna Hostel, Shipra Hostel, Brahmaputra Hostel, Subansir (MRSH) (Mahanadi) and Damodar Hostel.

