JNU postgraduate result: Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared the result for various entrance examination conducted in the month of May. The result included post-graduate entrance exams, BA, M Tech, MPH and other courses. Candidates are required to check the result through official website.

The results for MA/MSc/MCA for the Academic year 2019-30 have been uploaded on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Alongside PG entrance result, the NTA has also released the results for BA, M Tech and MPH, PGD, COP, ADOP courses. Earlier this week the NTA had also declared the results for viva-voce for M.Phil and PhD programmes of JNU.

JNU result 2019: Here’s how to check PG entrance result

Go to the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click the JNUEE and CEEB 2019 result link

You will be redirected to a new page of NTA JNU

Click on MA/MSc/MCA for the Academic Year 2019-20 link

A login page will appear

Enter your user ID and password and then submit

Your result will appear on your screen

Download it and get a hard copy/print out for future references

The university had declared results for MPhil and PhD written exam on June 24. Jawaharlal Nehru University is the foremost university in India and a world-renowned centre for teaching and research. The university has bee ranked under number one in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Before result declaration, Jawaharlal Nehru Students’Union (JNUSU) has demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the varsity’s online entrance examinations for various courses on grounds of plagiarism. Students’union had alleged that question paper of at least two programmes of study of Linguistics Centre was found copied from different sources.

