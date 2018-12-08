NU is all set to conduct its first-ever online entrance test and to make it more authentic, the authorities have consulted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exam. In the wake of the difficulties faced by the students to write the examination, the varsity decided to postpone the examination held on December 27-30.

JNU is all set to conduct its first-ever online entrance test and to make it more authentic, the authorities have consulted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exam. In the wake of the difficulties faced by the students to write the examination, the varsity decided to postpone the examination held on December 27-30. Now, an online test will be conducted in May 2019. JNU is the first Central University to collaborate with the NTA. Also, for NTA it is its first year in the authority as well.

Keeping in mind the candidates coming from the remote areas, the authorities have decided to double the number of centres. The decisions have been taken during the 148th academic council meeting. The varsity has also opened some mock test centres to make candidates familiar with the examination. The authorities have announced that over 1080 M.Phil and PhD seats will be made available for enrollment during the 2019-20 admissions. During the 218-19 admission, 720 seats were available for the candidates.

Meanwhile, several students and faculty members are opposing the online examination, citing non-cooperation and non-compliance by a few centres and School of Arts and Aesthetics. The students’ union have also been recommending disciplinary actions against defaulting faculty members. JNUSU President had earlier asserted that the online examination also “negates a comprehensive evaluation of analytical, writing and other skills which are so very necessary, particularly in humanities and social sciences”.

Last year, over a lakh of students appeared for the examination and it was only last year when the examination was conducted in December and not May.

