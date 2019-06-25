Ahead of its academic council meet, JNU administration is planning to deliberate on making Hindi language compulsory for all the undergraduate courses in the university

In its upcoming Academic Council meeting on June 28, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration is expected to discuss a UGC proposal to make Hindi a compulsory subject for all 11 undergraduate courses in the university. The move has got sharp criticism from the students union, and they have urged the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university to drop the plan as they believe that this would mean the imposition of a language on students.

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of JNU Jagdish Kumar, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) said that they reject the imposition of Hindi language and stands for a multilingual, diverse and inclusive education system considering India’s pluralistic democracy.

The JNUSU letter has further said that everyone is free to learn the language of his or her choice and the right to choose a language should be rested with the students, not university. The move is condemnable and it has come just after the recent incident which forced the central government to review its draft education policy and 3-language formula, said the letter.

The recent 3-language formula in education policy draft had created a political storm in Tamil Nadu, with so many people and groups coming on streets to protest against the imposition of Hindi language on the state. The government was taken aback and had to issue a clarification by revising the national education policy draft.

The undergraduate courses in JNU are either B.Tech or BA language courses such as Russian, Spanish, Japanese, German, Arabic, French, Chinese and Korean.

