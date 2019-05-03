Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi is inviting applications for the vacant positions of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The students who want to know more about the vacancy should take a look at these eligibility criteria required for being hired for Computer Operator Jobs. The candidates should also note that these positions will be purely temporary the person will be terminated with the project completion.

JNU Recruitment 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi is inviting applications for the vacant positions of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The candidates can register themselves before May 24, 2019, following a prescribed format. The candidates who want to work for Jawaharlal Nehru University should keep an eye of the latest updates and notifications. The people who fall under the eligibility criteria should not miss this golden opportunity and immediately apply for the vacant positions.

The students should keep in mind that the last date to apply for these vacant positions is May 24 and after that, no applications will be accepted in the university. According to the details available about JNU vacancy, there are junior Research Fellow positions to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The students who want to know more about the vacancy should take a look at these eligibility criteria required for being hired for Computer Operator Jobs.

The candidates should have bagged a Master’s degree in streams of Basic Sciences OR B.Tech/B.E. Biotechnology (4-year course after 10+2). These eligibility criteria are given by the University and DST guidelines. Also, the aspirants would be preferred if they have 1-2 years of research experience in cell & molecular biology and tissue culture. The candidates who have qualified NET or GATE with a valid number will be put on the preferable list.

The candidates who qualify these eligibility criteria are advised to fill their application form and send it to the address Dr Abhisheka Bansal, Room No. 111/112, School of Life Sciences, New Mehrauli Road, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi 110067. The candidates should remember that they also have to attach the necessary documents along with the application form. These application forms are to be sent on or before the last date, that is May 24, 2019.

The candidates should also note that these positions will be purely temporary the person will be terminated with the project completion. The duration of the position will last for three years (first two years as JRF and third year as SRF). Details about the salary are not notified but will be given as per the DST guidelines.

To save you from any confusion, we have also mentioned the concerned Email id and phone number for reference.

Email ID- abhisheka@jnu.ac.in, bansal.abhisheka@gmail.com

Phone number- 011-26704520

