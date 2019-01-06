JNU Recruitment 2019: The recruitment wing of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification inviting applications for various posts on its official website. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can go through the details of the recruitment process and start applying online on the prescribed format. According to reports in a leading media website, there are 73 vacancies against the post of Junior Assistant cum Typist, Steno and other vacancies in the University.
JNU Recruitment 2019: How to check the recruitment notification
- Visit the official website of JNU – jnu.ac.in
- On the homepage, search for the recruitment or Career tab or Jobs @ JNU / Placement Cell
- Click on the tab
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page
- Now, click on the link relevant to you
- Check the notification and download it
- Start applying through the prescribed format on the official website
Direct link to go to the notification for the various posts: https://www.jnu.ac.in/career
