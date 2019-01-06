JNU Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 73 Junior Assistant cum Typist, Steno and other vacancies by the Jawaharlal Nehru University's recruitment wing. Candidates interested to apply for the same can check the details of the vacancies given below.

JNU Recruitment 2019: The recruitment wing of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a notification inviting applications for various posts on its official website. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can go through the details of the recruitment process and start applying online on the prescribed format. According to reports in a leading media website, there are 73 vacancies against the post of Junior Assistant cum Typist, Steno and other vacancies in the University.

JNU Recruitment 2019: How to check the recruitment notification

Visit the official website of JNU – jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the recruitment or Career tab or Jobs @ JNU / Placement Cell

Click on the tab

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, click on the link relevant to you

Check the notification and download it

Start applying through the prescribed format on the official website

Direct link to go to the notification for the various posts: https://www.jnu.ac.in/career

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More